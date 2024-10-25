Nevis Brands Announces Private Placement Offering

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $225,000 through the issuance of 2.5 million shares at $0.09 each. The funds are intended for general working capital and marketing efforts for their hemp-derived beverages. Insiders may participate in the offering, which could be considered a related party transaction.

