Nevis Brands Announces Private Placement Offering

October 25, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Pascal Biosciences Inc (TSE:NEVI) has released an update.

Nevis Brands Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $225,000 through the issuance of 2.5 million shares at $0.09 each. The funds are intended for general working capital and marketing efforts for their hemp-derived beverages. Insiders may participate in the offering, which could be considered a related party transaction.

