News & Insights

Stocks
NKGFF

Nevada King Gold Corp Reports Strong Gold Intercepts

October 23, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nevada King Gold Corp (TSE:NKG) has released an update.

Nevada King Gold Corp has reported promising assay results from its Atlanta Gold Mine Project, revealing significant gold intercepts in the West Atlanta Graben Zone. The company highlights a large mineralized area with strong oxide mineralization, indicating potential for further exploration and expansion. With drilling results showcasing consistent, thick mineralization, Nevada King is poised for growth in its gold resources.

For further insights into TSE:NKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKGFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.