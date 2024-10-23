Nevada King Gold Corp Reports Strong Gold Intercepts

Nevada King Gold Corp (TSE:NKG) has released an update.

Nevada King Gold Corp has reported promising assay results from its Atlanta Gold Mine Project, revealing significant gold intercepts in the West Atlanta Graben Zone. The company highlights a large mineralized area with strong oxide mineralization, indicating potential for further exploration and expansion. With drilling results showcasing consistent, thick mineralization, Nevada King is poised for growth in its gold resources.

