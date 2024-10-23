Nevada King Gold Corp. Announces $10M Share Offering

Nevada King Gold Corp (TSE:NKG) has released an update.

Nevada King Gold Corp. has announced a private placement offering to raise up to $10 million through the sale of common shares, priced at $0.34 each. The funds will primarily be used for the development of the Atlanta Gold Mine Project and general corporate purposes. The offering is set to close around November 13, 2024, pending necessary approvals.

