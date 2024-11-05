News & Insights

Stocks

Nevada AG announces completion of $1.37B settlement with Kroger

November 05, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, alongside a bipartisan coalition of thirty state attorneys general, announced the completion of the $1.37B settlement agreement with Kroger (KR), addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. Nevada will receive up to $26.72M for opioid abatement from the settlement, with payments anticipated to begin early next year, Ford said in a statement. “This is just the latest win in my office’s continuing effort to hold accountable those who contributed to the opioid epidemic that devastated our country and our state,” Ford said.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.