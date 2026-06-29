BioTech
NRSN

NeuroSense Says Phase 2b ALS Study Meets Primary Endpoint

June 29, 2026 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) on Monday said its Phase 2b PARADIGM study of PrimeC in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in TDP-43 levels compared with placebo.

The company said the trial is the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to show a treatment-related reduction in TDP-43, a key pathological hallmark of ALS, in people living with the disease.

NeuroSense said the effect was sustained and deepened throughout the 18-month study, with patients receiving continuous PrimeC treatment maintaining lower TDP-43 levels than those in the placebo group at Day 540.

The company has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to begin its Phase 3 PARAGON study and is continuing regulatory discussions in multiple jurisdictions, including Canada.

NeuroSense Shares are currently trading at $0.8001, up 5.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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