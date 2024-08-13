Neuronetics (STIM) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Neuronetics STIM reported a net loss of 33 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, wider than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 17 cents. The figure also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents per share.

Q2 Revenues

Consolidated revenues amounted to $16.5 million, down 6.3% from $17.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%.

Segments in Detail

Neuronetics reports under two primary markets, based on the geographic location to which its products are shipped.

Total U.S. revenues were $16.1 million, down 7% from the year-ago period’s level. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a drop in U.S Treatment sessions and U.S NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System sales year over year.

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System’s revenues for the quarter totaled $4 million, down 11% from $4.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. The U.S. treatment session revenues amounted to $11.7 million, down 5% from $12.3 million recorded in the comparable period of 2023.

Total International revenues were $320 million, which decreased a marginal 0.3% year over year.

Margins

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $12.2 million, down 4.7% year over year. The gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) to 74% due to an 11.7% decline in the cost of revenues.

Sales and marketing expenses rose 6.4% to $12.3 million. General and administrative expenses declined 0.8% to $6.1 million. R&D expenses moved down 5.5% to $2.2 million.

The company registered an adjusted operating loss of $8.5 million in the second quarter compared with a loss of $7.3 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Update

Neuronetics exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $42.6 million compared with $47.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Guidance

Neuronetics expects total worldwide revenues to be in the range of $78-$80 million for full-year 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $78.9 million.

Neuronetics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Neuronetics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Neuronetics, Inc. Quote

In the third quarter of 2024, the company expects total worldwide revenues to be in the $18.5-$19.5 million range.

Our Take

Neuronetics exited the second quarter with weaker-than-expected results, wherein both the top and bottom lines missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues in both geographic segments declined year over year, reflecting a decrease in treatment session volume. However, reduced cost and the expansion of gross margin look encouraging. The company incurred a net loss in the quarter, raising our apprehension.

On a positive note, STIM achieved a milestone with more than 182,000 global patients having undergone 6.6 million treatment sessions in the quarter. The company also managed to secure a $50-million Initial Tranche of Debt Facility with Perceptive Advisors, reducing net debt by $10 million.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Neuronetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, DaVita Inc. DVA and Quest Diagnostics DGX.

Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.3%. Revenues of $2.01 billion topped the consensus estimate by 2%. ISRG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical has an earnings growth rate of 16.1% in 2024 compared with the industry’s 14.1%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.97%.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.59, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. Revenues of $3.19 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

DVA has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 12.5%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.34%.

Quest Diagnostics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.35, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Revenues of $2.40 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

DGX has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 7.4% compared with the industry’s 4.2%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.