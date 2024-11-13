News & Insights

Neuronetics Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Bid Price

November 13, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Neuronetics ( (STIM) ).

Neuronetics, Inc. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market. After previously failing to meet the $1.00 per share minimum, the company achieved the necessary closing bid price for at least 10 consecutive business days, closing the compliance issue.

