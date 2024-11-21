News & Insights

Stocks

Neurogene Adjusts Clinical Trial After Setback

November 21, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neurogene ( (NGNE) ) just unveiled an update.

Neurogene’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Rett syndrome faced a setback as a participant died from complications linked to a high dose of adeno-associated virus (AAV). The FDA has approved continuing the trial with a reduced dose, influencing future trial designs. This development is crucial for stakeholders monitoring advancements in gene therapy trials.

For detailed information about NGNE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NGNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.