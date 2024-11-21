Neurogene Adjusts Clinical Trial After Setback

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Neurogene ( (NGNE) ) just unveiled an update.
Neurogene’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Rett syndrome faced a setback as a participant died from complications linked to a high dose of adeno-associated virus (AAV). The FDA has approved continuing the trial with a reduced dose, influencing future trial designs. This development is crucial for stakeholders monitoring advancements in gene therapy trials.
For detailed information about NGNE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.