Neurogene Adjusts Clinical Trial After Setback

Neurogene ( (NGNE) ) just unveiled an update.

Neurogene’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Rett syndrome faced a setback as a participant died from complications linked to a high dose of adeno-associated virus (AAV). The FDA has approved continuing the trial with a reduced dose, influencing future trial designs. This development is crucial for stakeholders monitoring advancements in gene therapy trials.

