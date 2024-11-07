Neurocrine's Ingrezza Shows Positive Data For Reduction Of Huntington's Disease Chorea

(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), Thursday announced data from the KINECT-HD study regarding the positive impact of Ingrezza capsules on emotional health and psychiatric stability in patients with chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

The company explained that people with Huntington's disease, a hereditary progressive neurodegenerative disorder, often suffer from chorea, an abnormal involuntary movement disorder.

During the phase 3 study, the effects of Ingrezza were compared to that of placebo using the Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale - Total Maximal Chorea score.

The findings revealed that the consistent efficacy of Ingrezza in reducing chorea across various subgroups and its potential positive impact on emotional health in patients.

Currently, Neurocrine's stock is trading at $126.32, up 0.82 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.