NeuRizer Ltd Advances Urea Project Amid Stock Suspension

October 31, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd is advancing its ambitious NeuRizer Urea Project (NRUP) in South Australia, progressing through environmental approval processes for Stage 1 and planning to produce a million tonnes of urea annually in Stage 2. The company is addressing ASX queries regarding its Stage 2 contract with DL E&C, while its stock remains suspended. The project involves innovative gasification and production facilities, highlighting NeuRizer’s technical and environmental credentials.

