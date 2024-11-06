News & Insights

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

November 06, 2024 — 07:44 pm EST

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:NEU) has released an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has announced robust financial progress in Q3 2024, with DAYBUE™ achieving net sales surpassing US$250 million, triggering a US$50 million sales milestone payment. Additionally, Neuren will benefit from a one-third share of the US$150 million sale of a Priority Review Voucher by Acadia Pharmaceuticals. The company’s expected full-year income ranges between A$216 million and A$218 million, bolstered by royalties, milestone payments, and interest income.

Stocks mentioned

NURPF

