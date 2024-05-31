Network International Shareholding Shifts

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

Network International Holdings PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings following Societe Generale’s recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights. The transaction, which crossed the threshold on May 29, 2024, resulted in Societe Generale holding 8.1418% of voting rights, amounting to 43,375,404 shares in the company. This change represents an increase from their previous notification, reflecting active movements in the company’s shareholder structure.

