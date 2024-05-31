News & Insights

Stocks

Network International Shareholding Shifts

May 31, 2024 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

Network International Holdings PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings following Societe Generale’s recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights. The transaction, which crossed the threshold on May 29, 2024, resulted in Societe Generale holding 8.1418% of voting rights, amounting to 43,375,404 shares in the company. This change represents an increase from their previous notification, reflecting active movements in the company’s shareholder structure.

For further insights into GB:NETW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.