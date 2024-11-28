Netweek S.p.A. Strengthens Market Position with Financial Moves

Netweek S.p.A. (IT:NTW) has released an update.
Netweek S.p.A., listed on the Euronext Milan market, has undergone significant financial restructuring to bolster its editorial and advertising market position. The company executed a merger with Media Group S.r.l. and a capital increase operation, resulting in a new share capital of over €36 million. Additionally, a bond loan and warrants issuance aims to further enhance its financial strength and market influence.
