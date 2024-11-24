News & Insights

Netwealth Group Announces Shift in Shareholder Influence

November 24, 2024

Netwealth Group Ltd. (AU:NWL) has released an update.

Netwealth Group Ltd. has announced a slight decrease in voting power for substantial holder Nicholas Heine, who now controls 46.37% of the company’s voting shares, down from 46.91%. This change reflects a minor adjustment in the distribution of shares, indicating subtle shifts in shareholder influence within the company.

