NetSol Technologies Inc Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - NetSol Technologies Inc (NTWK) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.30 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.42 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $19.83 million from $17.54 million last year.

NetSol Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.30 Mln. vs. $1.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $19.83 Mln vs. $17.54 Mln last year.

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