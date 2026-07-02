Netskope Shows How AI Security Is Reshaping SaaS

Netskope NTSK offers a focused view of how cybersecurity demand is changing as enterprises adopt generative artificial intelligence, autonomous agents and cloud-delivered applications.



The company is tying AI governance, secure access service edge and data protection into one platform. That combination makes Netskope useful for understanding both the promise and limits of this emerging security cycle.

Netskope Sits at the Center of AI Security

Netskope’s newer AI offerings target a basic enterprise problem: companies need to see where artificial intelligence is being used, assess the risk and enforce policy in real time.



AI Command Center is designed to centralize discovery, risk understanding and remediation across AI assets. AI Guardrails, AI Gateway, Agentic Broker and AI Red Teaming extend that approach into private AI traffic, agentic communications and AI-specific data and threat risks.

Netskope Inc. Price and Consensus

Netskope Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netskope Inc. Quote

NTSK Benefits From SASE and SSE Adoption

Netskope also fits the longer-running shift toward secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE). Its Netskope One platform combines security, networking, analytics and AI security across a broad product set.



The NewEdge private cloud remains central to that pitch. Management emphasizes performance, resilience and data sovereignty, which matter as enterprises replace appliance-based network security with cloud-delivered controls.

Netskope Partnerships Extend the Trend Thesis

Partnerships show that AI security is moving deeper into the enterprise stack. Deloitte is using Netskope technology to deliver managed secure access service edge services for companies modernizing infrastructure and security.



Netskope has also expanded AI-security collaborations with Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Cloud and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. These moves support the view that AI security will be embedded into workflows, cloud platforms and managed services rather than treated as a stand-alone feature.

NTSK Also Shows the Limits of Early Adoption

The trend is still early. Some customers remain in evaluation mode, and AI security demand can lengthen conversion cycles before it becomes recurring revenue.



Competition adds pressure. Palo Alto Networks PANW and Zscaler ZS are relevant peers because both compete in cloud security, zero trust and platform consolidation. Their presence keeps pricing, performance and product breadth central to late-stage enterprise decisions.

Netskope Margins Suggest Scale Can Follow Demand

Netskope’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue rose 28% year over year to $201.6 million, while annual recurring revenue increased 29% to $845 million. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 77%, up three points from the prior-year period.



Visibility also improved. Remaining performance obligations increased 33% to more than $1.2 billion, and contracted future billings grew 71%. If demand converts into broader platform adoption, those metrics suggest scale can support better economics over time.

NTSK Ratings Show Trend Exposure Is Not Enough

The bottom line is that Netskope has meaningful exposure to AI security, secure access service edge and cloud-delivered network protection. The industry narrative is attractive, but the stock setup remains less favorable.



NTSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It also has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F.



Those scores suggest weaker characteristics across valuation, growth and price momentum under the Zacks Style Scores framework. For investors, that means the AI security story should be weighed against near-term execution risk and the stock’s current quantitative profile.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netskope Inc. (NTSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.