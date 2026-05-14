NetScout Systems (NTCT) Price Target Increased by 27.58% to 44.66

The average one-year price target for NetScout Systems (NasdaqGS:NTCT) has been revised to $44.66 / share. This is an increase of 27.58% from the prior estimate of $35.00 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.50 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from the latest reported closing price of $39.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetScout Systems. This is an decrease of 196 owner(s) or 41.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTCT is 0.03%, an increase of 77.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.22% to 75,049K shares. The put/call ratio of NTCT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,529K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 3,635K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 38.17% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,045K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,745K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares , representing an increase of 16.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 39.31% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 2,012K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTCT by 51.68% over the last quarter.

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