NetScientific Backs DeepTech’s Plastic Recycling Push

May 31, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

NetScientific (GB:NSCI) has released an update.

NetScientific plc reports that its portfolio company, DeepTech Recycling, has successfully completed a £0.8 million fundraising round, contributing to a total of £2.1 million raised for advancing its innovative plastic recycling technology. DeepTech Recycling, which aims to support a circular economy for plastics, has also made significant strides, including a Memorandum of Understanding for a UK facility and the identification of potential sites for a 7,000-tonne project. The company’s progress exemplifies NetScientific’s strategy of transforming undervalued assets into valuable ventures, with a focus on sustainability and ESG principles.

