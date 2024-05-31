NetScientific Backs DeepTech’s Plastic Recycling Push

NetScientific (GB:NSCI) has released an update.

NetScientific plc reports that its portfolio company, DeepTech Recycling, has successfully completed a £0.8 million fundraising round, contributing to a total of £2.1 million raised for advancing its innovative plastic recycling technology. DeepTech Recycling, which aims to support a circular economy for plastics, has also made significant strides, including a Memorandum of Understanding for a UK facility and the identification of potential sites for a 7,000-tonne project. The company’s progress exemplifies NetScientific’s strategy of transforming undervalued assets into valuable ventures, with a focus on sustainability and ESG principles.

For further insights into GB:NSCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.