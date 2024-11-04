NetPay International Appoints New Leadership Team

NetPay International ( (NTPY) ) has shared an update.

On October 31, 2024, Igal Shusatri was appointed as CEO, Chairman, and director, bringing over 25 years of experience in technology and online security. He previously led TVG Technologies, promoting the SmartChip invention. Meanwhile, Shlomo Metzger, an Israeli lawyer with significant corporate roles, became secretary and director, known for his board memberships in development and investment companies.

