NetMedia Group Empowers Generali France with New App

November 04, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Makheia Group SA (FR:ALNMG) has released an update.

NetMedia Group’s agencies, Big Youth and Sequoia, have successfully launched Generali France’s internal editorial app, G’Live, achieving a 60% adoption rate among employees. The application enhances communication with features like customizable content and a modern user experience, catering to mobile information consumption. This collaboration highlights NetMedia Group’s expertise in digital and internal communication solutions.

