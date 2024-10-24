News & Insights

Netgem Strengthens Entertainment Tech with Gaming Acquisition

October 24, 2024

Netgem SA (FR:ALNTG) has released an update.

Netgem has strategically acquired Gamestream’s Cloud Gaming activities, enhancing its position in the Entertainment Technology sector. This acquisition allows Netgem to transition from a distributor-integrator to a gaming operator, expanding its market reach with telecom operators and strengthening its presence in the video games industry.

