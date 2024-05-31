News & Insights

Netgem SA Announces Dividend and Shareholder Decisions

May 31, 2024 — 02:10 am EDT

Netgem SA (FR:ALNTG) has released an update.

At the Netgem SA joint general shareholders meeting on May 30, 2024, a dividend of €0.05 per share was approved, to be paid on June 14, following shareholder participation of 50.86%. All resolutions recommended by the Board were passed except for resolution 18. The company also outlined the financial communication calendar with key dates being July 31 for H1 2024 results and October 18 for the T3 2024 update.

