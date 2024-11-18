Netflix’s Boxing Livestream Hits Record Viewership Despite Technical Hiccups

Netflix’s (NFLX) highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, held on November 15, drew about 60 million households globally. Also, the event’s peak viewership reached 65 million streams, marking a major achievement for the platform. However, many viewers faced disappointment due to substantial technical issues during the livestream.

In addition, the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, held on the same day, attracted nearly 50 million households. It should be noted that this match was the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

Despite these impressive numbers, the overall viewing experience was affected by technical problems. According to Downdetector, over 90,000 users faced issues, such as buffering, streaming glitches, and low-resolution video. While the problems were resolved, they raised concerns about Netflix’s ability to handle large-scale live events.

NFLX Focuses on Building Live Sports Leadership

The successful streaming of this high-profile boxing event marks a key milestone for Netflix as it continues to expand its offerings in the live sports streaming market. The platform is set to add to its live sports lineup with events like the NFL live Christmas Day games and the WWE Raw program in 2025. This move will help the company attract new subscribers and increase its viewer engagement.

By drawing millions of viewers, Netflix proved its ability to deliver engaging and high-quality live content. However, the company must address its technical shortcomings to solidify its position as a major player in live sports streaming.

What Is the Netflix Stock Prediction?

Turning to Wall Street, NFLX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells assigned in the last three months. At $786.86, the average Netflix price target implies a 4.5% downside potential.

