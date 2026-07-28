Netflix: Time to Buy the Post-Earnings Dip?

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk through the latest from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) after earnings guidance sent the stock falling. At a 52-week low, we see opportunity, but also reasons to be cautious.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jul. 17, 2025. The video was published on Jul. 28, 2025.

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Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.