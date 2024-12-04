Netflix (NFLX) Teams Up with Puma to Launch Squid Game Season Two Apparel

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) are in the green today after Puma (PUMSY) announced that it will be collaborating with the video streamer to launch a collection of green tracksuits, sneakers, and apparel for season two of the hit show Squid Game. Netflix appears to be leaning heavily on its consumer products strategy, and this partnership shows Netflix’s ability to transform its shows into cultural moments. In fact, Puma called the fandom for Squid Game “insane.”

Beyond Puma, Netflix has teamed up with other brands like Johnnie Walker, which crafted a special-edition whiskey that was also inspired by Squid Game. These partnerships, along with in-house product development, are helping Netflix generate excitement for its programming while boosting revenue. Indeed, successful collaborations like Bath & Body Works’ Bridgerton fragrance line demonstrate the potential for themed products to attract new customers and create buzz around hit shows.

Netflix is undoubtedly taking a page out of Disney’s playbook as it looks to set itself up for success in the retail market. The way that Disney has its parks and hotels, Netflix has been rolling out pop-up stores and permanent retail spaces called Netflix House to immerse fans in its worlds and reach audiences beyond the screen.

Netflix Surpasses 10 Million Subscribers in Japan

In a separate development, Netflix has surpassed 10 million subscribers in Japan. Indeed, its user base has now doubled in the past four years thanks to a strong lineup of Japanese-language programming. Shows like Tokyo Swindlers, The Queen of Villains, and The Boyfriend have captured local audiences by addressing unique topics that set Netflix apart from traditional broadcasters.

Unsurprisingly, Japan has a strong preference for homegrown content, with only two English-language series—One Piece and Stranger Things—topping Netflix’s local rankings since 2021. Japanese programming is now Netflix’s third-most-viewed non-English content globally, following Korean and Spanish, and its anime titles alone amassed over 1 billion global views last year.

What Is Netflix’s Stock Prediction?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 24 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 100% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $828.41 per share implies 9.17% upside potential.

