Netflix (NFLX) Announces Exclusive Partnership With Aki Isoyama

Netflix NFLX recently announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Aki Isoyama. This partnership enables NFLX to produce and distribute Aki Isoyama’s upcoming films and series for the next five years.



Recently, her time-traveling comedy, Extremely Inappropriate!, topped Netflix’s most-watched list in three weeks in Japan. Last year, she produced Let's Get Divorced, which was exclusively distributed by NFLX worldwide. It garnered significant attention from the viewers.



Kankuro Kudo, an acclaimed screenwriter, has worked with many of Isoyama’s produced dramas, including Extremely Inappropriate, Let’s Get Divorced, Ikebukuro West Gate Park and Kisarazu Cat’s Eye. Isoyama also won the 2021 Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology’s Art Encouragement Prize for her collaboration with Kudo on Story of My Family!!!



Isoyama will team up with Kankuro Kudo for the first title to be produced under this new deal with Netflix.

NFLX’s Upcoming Japanese Content to Aid APAC Revenues

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company unveiled its 2024 content slate targeting Japan's expanding streaming market. The lineup includes a mix of Japanese dramas and anime, highlighting Netflix's commitment to diverse storytelling. This is expected to aid APAC revenues in the upcoming quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 APAC revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion, indicating 12.7% year-over-year growth.



2023 was a strong year for Japanese content on Netflix, as it became the third most viewed non-English content behind Korean and Spanish. Building on that, upcoming significant titles include Beyond Goodbye, Tokyo Swindlers, Meet the Men and Soul Mate.



The anime lineup features new seasons of popular shows like From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke and Beastars, as well as new series, such as Moonrise, Beat & Motion, Devil May Cry and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. This diverse slate showcases Netflix's strategy to cater to a wide range of audiences in Japan by bringing fresh content and big names in Japanese entertainment to its platform.



However, Netflix faces tough competition in the streaming space from Amazon AMZN, Disney DIS and Paramount Global PARA.



Netflix has gained 33% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 1.3%. NFLX also outperformed AMZN and DIS’ rise of 28% and 7.6%, respectively, and PARA’s decline of 21.8%.

Netflix’s expanding regional content is a major positive, which bodes well with the long-term growth of the company. However, competition in the streaming industry remains a concern.



Additionally, the company’s focus on streaming regional content has been leading to international growth. Netflix is diversifying its content portfolio and working on projects across Japan as well as other places like India, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey and the entire Middle East.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX’s second-quarter 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.7, which has increased 1 cent in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $18.31 per share, which has increased 1 cent in the past 60 days.

