Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Be Removed from Some Apple Devices

One of the greatest benefits of streaming video great Netflix (NFLX) is its sheer versatility. It works on your home theater, your television, your computer, and, of course, mobile devices. However, for some Apple (AAPL) users, that will not be the case much longer. Netflix investors took the news well, though, as it was up fractionally in Thursday afternoon’s trading. Several breeds of Apple devices will no longer support Netflix, according to the latest reports.

The iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X, the first-generation iPad Pro, and the fifth-generation iPad will all lose Netflix support in the near term. These devices all work on iOS 16 and, thus, will not be able to run Netflix.

The good news in response to this, meanwhile, is that the models that still support Netflix will be able to do so for longer. Both iOS 17 and iOS 18 work with Netflix, which means it will take all the way to iOS 19 for there to be an issue going forward. However, that is not universal; some iPad models will not work with iOS 18—like the iPad 6 and the iPad Pro 2—so those two and their ilk may be on the chopping block for Netflix access sooner than expected.

Safer Sets Now

Meanwhile, a Netflix crew member who nearly died after sustaining a fall from a height of 33 feet is leading the charge for safer sets on Netflix properties. Michael Oronoz, a grip who was working on the set of Me Time with Kevin Hart and Mark Walhberg, was working on a motorized hoist on a catwalk at Sunset Gower Studios when he fell.

While he does not remember much of the fall—all the way back in September 2021—the fall did enough damage to prompt his interest in making sure no one else sustained his kinds of injuries at work. A Variety report noted that he broke both femurs, both wrists, his jaw, and the orbital bone in his face. He also collapsed a lung and had a “brain bleed,” which suggests near-fatal injuries.

The fact that his heart briefly stopped only drives the point home harder. A lawsuit followed, and reports of OSHA violations only made things tougher for Netflix.

Is Netflix a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 24 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 66.63% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $709.48 per share implies 3.42% upside potential.

