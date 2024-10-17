Netflix, Intuitive Beat Q3 Earnings Easily

Thursday, October 17th, 2024



Markets cooled off today, quickly dropping shortly after the opening bell this morning. In fact, the small-cap Russell 2000, which outshone the major indexes yesterday, fell into negative territory early and stayed there virtually all session. Among the four major indexes, it’s hard to get flatter than this: the Dow was up +162 points, +0.38% (to a fresh all-time closing high of 43,240), but the Russell was -0.31%. The S&P 500 came in -0.012% while the Nasdaq was up +0.035%.





Econ Reports from This Morning: Production/Utilization, Homebuilder Survey and More



Netflix Storms Ahead of Estimates in Q3



Intuitive Surgical Results Look Good



Minutes before this morning’s opening bell,for September swung to a deeper negative than expected: -0.3%, versus -0.2% consensus and a +0.3% notched for the previous month. This is the third straight negative print on industrial production — one fewer than the four-month slide from January through April of this year., released every month in tandem with Industrial Production numbers, fell to 77.5% — its lowest monthly level since January of this year, and notably off from the 77.8% reported the previous month, which was what had been expected again. We had been as high as 78.2% as recently as June, but now looks to be sinking back toward those January lows.for August were in-line with expectations: +0.3%, coming off a +0.3% for July. It’s nice to see steady positive numbers almost anywhere we can find them, although inventory growth is pretty much the least-desirable type of growth there is.Thefor October continues to show improvement, to 43 this month from 41 last month, and above expectations for 42.Streaming giant and former FANG component NFLX reported stellar numbers in its Q3 report out this afternoon. Earnings of $5.40 per share surged past the $5.09 in the Zacks consensus, demonstrating +45% growth year over year. Revenues in the quarter of $9.825 billion surpassed the $9.77 billion analysts had been expecting, up +15% from a year ago.Operating Margins also outperformed in the quarter: +30% versus +22%, while Global Streaming Paid Net Adds grew by +5.07% to 282.7 million total. This is still a cool-down from 8.8 million a year ago, but one in which Netflix’s global outreach continues to expand.Finally, next-quarter revenue guidance is up to a range of $43-44 billion. Shares are up +3.4% at this hour, adding to the company’s +46% year to date.Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here. https://www.zacks.com/earnings/earnings-calendarMedical devices major player ISRG also posted a strong beat on her bottom line: earnings of $1.84 were well ahead of the $1.65 analyst estimate, while revenues of $2.04 billion crept past the consensus level of $2.01 billion, for a +17% beat. This is now the seventh-straight earnings beat for Intuitive, as deliveries of 379 more daVinci surgical systems were made, up +18% year over year. Shares have been hopping around in late trading, but are currently up +5% in late trading.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.