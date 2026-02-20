Markets
NFLX

Netflix Co-CEO Discusses Potential Warner Bros. Acquisition

February 20, 2026 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos discussed the potential acquisition of Warner Bros. during an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Sarandos stated that combining Netflix's production scale with Warner Bros.' established theatrical distribution network would lead to more high-quality films receiving full theatrical releases, seeking to calm concerns from cinema operators about Netflix's long-term commitment to theaters.

Sarandos reiterated that Netflix would maintain a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for Warner Bros. titles and indicated that some Netflix-produced films could also follow that model.

This comes as theater chains and trade groups have voiced skepticism about Netflix's intentions, questioning whether the streaming giant would uphold traditional release strategies.

The debate has intensified amid competing interest from Paramount, which has made a rival bid for Warner Bros. Talks briefly reopened this week after Netflix granted a waiver to allow further discussions.

High-profile figures, including filmmaker James Cameron, have publicly opposed the potential deal, warning it could undermine the theatrical business and lead to broader industry disruption.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.