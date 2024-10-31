NetEase to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Netease Inc (HK:9999) has released an update.

NetEase Inc. has scheduled a board meeting on November 13, 2024, to approve and announce its third-quarter 2024 financial results and dividend. The company will release these unaudited results on November 14, 2024, followed by anearnings callwhere management will discuss the performance and address investor questions. This anticipatory announcement sets the stage for investors keen on understanding NetEase’s financial health and future prospects.

