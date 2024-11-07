News & Insights

Stocks

Netcall Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

November 07, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.

Netcall PLC has announced the issuance of 83,224 new ordinary shares following the exercise of employee share options. These shares are set to start trading on AIM from November 14, 2024, increasing the company’s total voting shares to 165,121,364. This move reflects Netcall’s ongoing efforts to engage employees and investors in its growth journey.

For further insights into GB:NET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.