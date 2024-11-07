Netcall Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.

Netcall PLC has announced the issuance of 83,224 new ordinary shares following the exercise of employee share options. These shares are set to start trading on AIM from November 14, 2024, increasing the company’s total voting shares to 165,121,364. This move reflects Netcall’s ongoing efforts to engage employees and investors in its growth journey.

For further insights into GB:NET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.