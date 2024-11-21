NetApp reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.87, consensus $1.78

Reports Q2 revenue $1.66B, consensus $1.64B. “Our strong Q2 performance was driven by another record-breaking quarter in all-flash storage and strong performance in first party and marketplace cloud storage services,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer. “Broad-based customer preference for our intelligent data infrastructure platform and visionary approach for a data-driven future has enabled us to outgrow the market and take share from competitors. Our focus and momentum fuel my confidence in our ability to deliver outstanding results for customers and shareholders.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NTAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.