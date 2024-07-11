NetApp (NTAP) Unveils Advanced Capabilities for Cloud Platforms

NetApp, Inc. NTAP recently added innovative capabilities to its intelligent data portfolio, tailored for workloads such as GenAI and VMware platforms. The latest advancements are designed to streamline and optimize these workloads across critical hybrid multi-cloud architectures.



The state-of-the-art capabilities are likely to expedite the deployment of intelligent data infrastructure for businesses navigating the GenAI and VMware landscapes.



NetApp's BlueXP Workload Factory for AWS simplifies cloud management by leveraging industry-best practices to automate the functioning and ongoing management of cloud resources. Designed specifically for prime workloads like GenAI, VMware environments and enterprise databases, BlueXP empowers organizations to optimize implementation time, cost-effectiveness, performance and data protection.



One of the key features of BlueXP is its capability to streamline workload migrations to the cloud by profiling infrastructure needs and comparing diverse resource options based on cost and performance needs. The service then seamlessly provisions selected resources, facilitates the migration of existing workload data and continuously optimizes the environment to achieve the specified cost and performance targets.



The integration of NetApp's GenAI Toolkit with Microsoft Azure NetApp Files demonstrates another significant stride in empowering organizations to effectively harness advanced AI capabilities. By incorporating private enterprise data stored in Azure NetApp Files into retrieval-augmented generation workflows, businesses can achieve enhanced outcomes in AI projects. This integration enables the seamless fusion of proprietary data with pre-trained foundational models, thereby facilitating the generation of unique, high-quality insights that drive innovation and decision-making.



Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP is set to redefine data workflows. The enhancements introduced in the second-generation Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP amplify its capabilities in supporting large-scale, high-performance workloads. With increased throughput and dynamic scalability options, businesses can seamlessly scale operations to meet evolving business needs without compromising on performance or reliability.



NetApp BlueXP Disaster Recovery Support for VMFS ensures business continuity. This service supports VMFS datastores, enabling organizations to program and execute automated disaster recovery plans smoothly across both on-premises and cloud environments. Through this, BlueXP safeguards critical VMware workloads against unforeseen disruptions.



Apart from these cutting-edge solutions, NetApp continues to bolster its portfolio with innovative offerings that cater to the unique demands of managing strategic workloads. The integration of its BlueXP data classification capability as a core control plane feature, available at no additional cost to all customers, underscores its commitment to enhancing data governance and security.



San Jose, CA-based NetApp is one of the leading providers of enterprise storage, data management software and hardware products and services. Going ahead, the company expects to maintain a solid ground in handling critical customer priorities, such as business analytics, AI, cloud transitions, data security and application modernization to drive expansion.



It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). NTAP’s shares have surged 74% compared with the industry’s growth of 110.4%.



Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.



Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 2.64%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

