NetApp (NTAP) Set to Acquire Instaclustr, Terms Undisclosed

NetApp NTAP recently inked an agreement to acquire Instaclustr for undisclosed financial terms. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2023.

Instaclustr provides open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service. The integration of Instaclustr’s fully-managed database and data pipeline services along with NTAP’s can storage and compute optimization capabilities will provide clients with a comprehensive Cloud Operations platform.

The platform would offer clients with an improved foundation for their applications in the public cloud and on-premises environments. Instaclustr will be a part of the company’s Spot by NetApp portfolio of solutions.

NetApp Focuses on Acquisitions to Boost Spot Portfolio

The latest acquisition is complementary to NetApp’s recent acquisition of CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics, Fylamynt and Spot. NetApp stated that these acquisitions have made Spot by NetApp a comprehensive platform for CloudOps.

NetApp acquired cloud services startup –– Spot –– in July 2020. The acquisition of Spot bolstered NetApp’s Application Driven Infrastructure capabilities. Spot’s compute platform provides customers with solutions that help optimize workloads while maintaining service-level objective (SLO) and service-level agreement (SLA).

To further strengthen Spot by NetApp, the company acquired Data Mechanics in June 2021. Data Mechanics is a managed platform that enables clients to easily run Apache Spark on Kubernetes. The acquisition will help NetApp develop its latest Spot Wave offering.

CloudCheckr buyout is enabling NetApp to bolster the Spot by NetApp FinOps solutions. CloudCheckr is a cloud optimization platform that helps enterprises gain enhanced visibility regarding their cloud operations as well as extend tight security to the same along with cost reduction and cloud resource optimization.

In February 2022, NetApp purchased Fylamynt for an undisclosed amount. The integration of Fylamynt’s suite of cloud automation technologies with Spot by NetApp will aid enterprises to rapidly deploy Spot by NetApp services within their existing cloud environments. The amalgamation of Fylamynt’s pre-built integrations with Spot’s full CloudOps portfolio will help customers accelerate, optimize and automate every part of the cloud operations workflow.

The buyout of Instaclustr marks the latest effort by NetApp to boost its Spot portfolio, as the company aims to generate a $2-billion annual recurring revenue by fiscal 2026. In the last reported quarter, Public Cloud Services recorded annualized recurring revenues (ARR) of $469 million, up 98% year over year.

NetApp exited the quarter ending Jan 28, 2022, with $4.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, whereas long-term debt stood at $2.4 billion.

At present, NetApp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NTAP have gained 6.6% against the industry’s fall of 8.4% in the past year.

