NetApp & AWS Launch New Offering for Easy Hybrid Cloud Deployments

NetApp, Inc. NTAP and Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) recently introduced a cutting-edge solution for hybrid environments — NetApp enterprise storage arrays for AWS Outposts. The enhanced collaboration streamlines hybrid cloud deployments by enabling customers to seamlessly manage on-premises enterprise storage arrays through the AWS Management Console.



AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure and services to on-premises and edge locations. NetApp’s integration with AWS Outposts delivers an innovative approach to hybrid cloud infrastructure, combining NetApp's advanced data storage solutions with AWS’ cloud infrastructure. Customers can now manage external block data volumes stored on NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays directly through AWS Outposts.



The strengthened collaboration offers several transformative features that cater to the evolving needs of enterprise IT teams.

Key Features of NTAP Enterprise Storage for AWS Outposts

A major advantage of this integration is the ability for customers to attach block data volumes supported by NetApp enterprise storage arrays to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances on AWS Outposts through the AWS Management Console. The automated attachment of volumes simplifies hybrid cloud management by reducing the complexity of storage configurations. The state-of-the-art solution enables customers to take advantage of NTAP’s leading-edge data services — NetApp SnapMirror and NetApp Snapshot. By combining these capabilities with AWS Outposts, customers can achieve a strong, compliant and efficient infrastructure.



AWS Outposts users can enjoy a smooth and certified hybrid cloud experience with top-tier tools and services to manage and safeguard their data. This includes Outposts deployments, AWS Local Zones with Cloud Volumes ONTAP, their on-premises data centers and the cloud through services like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.



In addition to the AWS Outposts integration, the company has enhanced its Spot Ocean solution for Kubernetes environments. As enterprises scale their Kubernetes operations, they need tools that ensure cost efficiency while meeting workload demands. Spot Ocean directly addresses these challenges with capabilities such as a fast-response auto-scaler that ensures clusters have the resources needed for workloads, a dynamic process that maximizes existing resources before using on-demand or preemptive instances and a new dashboard that provides actionable insights into cost optimization efforts and infrastructure efficiency, empowering IT teams to make data-driven decisions.



NTAP continues to deepen its association with AWS, empowering enterprises to tackle the complexities of modern IT infrastructure with efficiency and innovation. In September 2024, NTAP strengthened its collaboration with AWS to drive advancements in generative AI (artificial intelligence) and enhance CloudOps capabilities for mutual customers.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

In the last reported quarter, NTAP’s revenues reached $1.66 billion, rising 6% year over year, aligning with the guidance of $1.565-$1.715 billion. This growth was driven by strong sales in the Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments, with approximately a 19% rise in all-flash storage and significant gains in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark by 0.8%.



Management has revised its fiscal 2025 outlook upward on continued strength in flash, block, AI and cloud storage solutions. Full-year revenues are projected at $6.54-$6.74 billion, implying 6% growth year over year at the midpoint, up from the prior forecast of $6.48-$6.68 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2025 are now expected to range of $7.20 to $7.40, indicating a 13% year-over-year increase at the midpoint compared with the earlier projection of $7.00 to $7.20 per share.

NTAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

NTAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 35.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 35%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Plexus Corp., Inc. PLXS, Workday Inc. WDAY and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. IDCC & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to OEMs in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.





