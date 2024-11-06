Net One Systems Supports SCSK’s Tender Offer

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (JP:7518) has released an update.

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. has expressed support for a tender offer from SCSK Corporation, recommending shareholders to tender their shares as SCSK aims to acquire full ownership of the company. The board’s resolution aligns with plans for Net One Systems to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCSK, leading to its delisting.

