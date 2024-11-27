Nestle upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Sarah Simon upgraded Nestle (NSRGY) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $85, down from $92. The firm says that following the stock’s material underperformance, its investment thesis on Nestle has played out. While Morgan Stanley still sees risk to estimates for 2025 and 2026, this is now recognized by the market, with the stock’s valuation now reflecting the more cautious mid-term outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
