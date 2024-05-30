Nerdy's (NRDY) Online Tuitions Open for Trinity Lutheran School

Nerdy, Inc.'s NRDY Varsity Tutors for Schools partners with Trinity Lutheran School. The collaboration aims to provide all students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the school, students or families until Jun 30, 2030.



This ensures valuable learning resources for everyone involved, with a comprehensive learning platform available to assist each district student whenever needed. The platform includes interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces and dynamic learning resources.

Enhancing Education With Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors for Schools — a leading live online tutoring platform — platform is used by more than 500 school districts nationwide. It helps bridge learning gaps and supplements classroom learning. NRDY offers a rich set of learning options for all K-12 schools. The platform is accessible to schools at no cost. It provides high-quality tutoring options, including flexible implementation models. These models can involve administrative staff, teachers or parents.



Students can chat with tutors 24/7 for homework help or problem-solving support. They can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for self-study. NRDY also offers expert-led live classes in subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math and Elementary School Reading.

Focus on Varsity Tutors for Schools

The company's Varsity Tutors for Schools product suite utilizes its platform capabilities to offer high-dosage tutoring and online learning solutions to institutions. The company focuses on platform scalability and developing a freemium upsell approach for high-dose security sales to K-12 school districts. This strategy aims to establish trust and credibility with new no-cost access partners.



During first-quarter 2024, NRDY's institutional business reported record quarterly revenues of $11.9 million, up 39% year over year. Bookings amounted to $4.4 million, reflecting efforts to integrate the Varsity Tutors platform and expand sales headcount. This strategy aims to optimize performance for the back-to-school season and capitalize on long-term institutional opportunities.



The company successfully provided access to Varsity Tutors for an additional 1.2 million students, reaching a total of 2.2 million across 475 school districts at the end of the quarter. For the year, the company aims to enable access for 10 million students, nearly 20% of the K-12 population in the United States.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of NRDY have declined 36.7% in the past six months versus the Zacks Schools industry’s 3.3% growth. Although it has underperformed the industry in the said period, the company is likely to benefit from strong demand in its consumer and institutional businesses.



The company merged subscription models and access-based products across its consumer and institutional businesses. This integration aimed to create a unified, intuitive and personalized experience for users of Varsity Tutors. The company expects these changes will streamline sales and service processes beyond K-12, extending to audiences such as college, graduate school and professional learners.

