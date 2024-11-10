News & Insights

Nera Telecommunications Sees Growth Amid New Partnership

November 10, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Nera Telecommunications Ltd (SG:N01) has released an update.

Nera Telecommunications Ltd has reported a robust 28.3% increase in order intake, reaching $89.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by new orders from Singapore and Indonesia. Despite facing revenue challenges, NeraTel improved its gross profit margin to 25.9%, thanks to stronger service margins. The company plans to leverage its new partnership with Ennoconn Group to expand its market presence and explore synergies in areas like IoT and smart manufacturing.

