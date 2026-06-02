NERA Downgraded to Underperform Amid Escalating Expenses

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN has been downgraded to Underperform from Neutral following a disappointing first-quarter 2026 performance that highlighted mounting cost pressures and weakening profitability despite continued strength in rental operations.

Key Negatives

Earnings Deteriorated Significantly

NEN incurred a net loss of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with net income of $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The sharp earnings reversal reflects growing pressure on the company's operating performance.

Operating Expenses Rose Faster Than Revenues

Total expenses surged 56.8% year over year to $22.7 million. Administrative expenses climbed 123.6%, operating expenses increased 58.1%, while taxes and insurance expenses rose 28.1%, significantly eroding profitability.

Interest Expense Continued to Climb

Interest expense jumped 50.7% to $5.7 million due to additional borrowings used to finance property acquisitions and development projects. Higher financing costs are weighing heavily on earnings and cash flow.

Rental Market Conditions Are Softening

Management noted that the Boston-area rental market is experiencing elevated vacancy rates and expects rent growth to slow during the remainder of 2026. New leases signed during the quarter reflected an average rent decrease of 5.8%, indicating increasing competitive pressure.

Key Positives

Rental income increased 16.9% year over year to approximately $24 million, supported by property acquisitions and steady performance across the existing portfolio. Total revenue rose 16.8% during the quarter.

Despite a softer market environment, NEN maintained a relatively low residential vacancy rate of 2.4% as of May 1, 2026. Tenant renewal activity remained strong, with renewals accounting for approximately 72% of leasing activity.

The company continues to strengthen its portfolio through acquisitions and development projects. The recently completed Mill Street Heights development and the acquisition of Hill Estates expand NEN’s residential footprint and should support future revenue generation.

Outlook

While NERA continues to benefit from a sizable multifamily portfolio, stable occupancy and revenue growth, the combination of rising operating costs, higher borrowing expenses, slowing rent growth and a return to net losses has weakened its near-term investment outlook. These factors support the downgrade of NEN to Underperform from Neutral.

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New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

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