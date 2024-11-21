News & Insights

Neptune Digital Expands Fantom Holdings Amid Network Migration

November 21, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Neptune Digital Assets (TSE:NDA) has released an update.

Neptune Digital Assets is expanding its holdings in Fantom as the blockchain prepares for its Sonic network migration, showcasing its commitment to innovation in blockchain technology. The company is utilizing a derivative strategy to potentially increase its Fantom holdings significantly, aiming for high returns on cash reserves. This strategic move aligns with Neptune’s focus on leveraging blockchain advancements to maximize shareholder value.

