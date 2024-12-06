Neometals Issues Performance Rights to Boost Employee Incentives

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.
Neometals Ltd has announced the issuance of 8,057,820 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions, highlighting the company’s strategic efforts to motivate and retain talent. This move could be seen as a positive step in aligning employee interests with shareholder value.
