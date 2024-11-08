Neometals Directors Boost Stakes in Entitlement Offer

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd has announced that several of its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) have increased their stakes in the company through its recent Entitlement Offer. This move reflects confidence in the company’s sustainable process technology initiatives. The directors’ increased shareholdings signal alignment with shareholder interests, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively.

