Neometals: Advancing Lithium Processing with Cost-Cutting Technology

Neometals Ltd has announced promising results from its ELi™ pilot trial, showcasing advancements in its electrolysis technology that converts lithium chloride into high-purity lithium hydroxide with reduced operating costs. This novel process, developed in partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd, could significantly lower expenses by minimizing the use of bulk chemical reagents. The success marks a critical step towards commercializing their technology and potentially generating future royalty income.

