Neogen Highlights Global Food Security Initiatives

The latest update is out from Neogen ( (NEOG) ).

Neogen Corporation, a leader in food and animal safety, recently highlighted its strides in global food security at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference. The company emphasized its comprehensive offerings, including pathogen detection and biosecurity solutions, to address rising food safety demands amidst global challenges like allergies and traceability. With a strong focus on innovation and regional expansion, Neogen aims to drive growth across its core markets, leveraging its extensive expertise and strategic partnerships.

