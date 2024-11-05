Neoen Reports Revenue Decline Amid Portfolio Expansion

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Neoen has reported a revenue of €378.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 5% decline from last year’s figures due to changes in PPAs. However, the company continues to expand its portfolio, securing 1.4 GW of new projects and maintaining confidence in meeting its financial targets. The acquisition by Brookfield is progressing well, with regulatory approvals expected by the end of 2024.

