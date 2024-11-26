News & Insights

Neoen and Equinix Partner in Italian Solar Energy Initiative

November 26, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Neoen and Equinix have signed their first power purchase agreement in Italy, securing 53 MW of solar energy to support Equinix’s data centers in the region. This agreement is part of a broader effort to enhance renewable energy usage and aligns with Italy’s climate change targets for 2030. Neoen aims to become a significant player in Italy’s renewable energy sector, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth.

