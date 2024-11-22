Neodecortech Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Neodecortech SpA (IT:NDT) has released an update.

Neodecortech S.p.A., a leader in decorative surfaces for interior design, purchased 3,000 of its own shares during November 2024, at an average price of 2.92 Euros per share. This move is part of its ongoing share buyback program, demonstrating the company’s confidence in its financial stability and market position.

