Neo-Concept Launches Exclusive REISS x Les100Ciels Collection

October 31, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) has released an update.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited has launched the eagerly awaited ‘REISS x Les100Ciels’ collection, now available online and at select REISS stores. This collaboration blends the luxury and style of both brands, offering a unique range of apparel for fashion-forward customers. The launch is seen as a strategic advancement for Neo-Concept, promising to enhance their market presence and appeal.

