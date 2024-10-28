Neo-Concept and Liwa Join Forces for GCC Expansion

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) has released an update.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) has entered a joint venture with Liwa Trading Enterprises LLC to launch Lineowa Fashion and Lifestyle LLC, aiming to expand its presence in the UAE and GCC retail markets. The collaboration plans to introduce an e-commerce platform by year-end, featuring NCI’s Les100Ciels brand, with a physical store set to open in the UAE in early 2025. This strategic move leverages NCI’s design expertise and Liwa’s distribution network, setting the stage for further growth in the region.

